JONESBORO — Paul E. Johansen Jr. departed from this life Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
Paul was born Feb. 27, 1938, in St. Louis to Paul Johansen and Christine Broderick Johansen.
Paul served in the United States National Guard. He worked for Johansen Brothers Shoe Company in St. Louis, Harrisburg and Corning, becoming president of the company after the passing of his father.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Rick Johansen of Trumann.
Those left behind to cherish the memories of Paul include his wife of 37 years and eight months, Glenda Morris Ingle Johansen; one son, Steve Johansen of Trumann; three stepdaughters, Tina Ingle Lesley (fiancé Mike Cox), Tammy Ingle (Oscar) Newby and Terrie Ingle Beck; five grandchildren, Nichuita (Breanna) Newby-Sisk of Jonesboro, Adam (Jennifer) Newby of Siloam Springs, Matthew (Bethy) Beck of Walnut Ridge, Jonathan Beck (fiancée Hailey Chase) and Terra Beck, both of Jonesboro; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Charlotte (Alan) Hamilton of St. Louis and Christine (Bob) O’Brian of Racine, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Ellen Williams and Phyllis (Pete) Gandy; along with a host of other family and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Emerson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Clint Burns officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Children’s Homes Inc. in Paragould, or a charity of your choice.
The family would also like to thank the fine personnel of the hospice house for their loving, passionate and dedicated care to our loved one.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
