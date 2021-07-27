BAY — Paul Ojo, 69, of Bay, passed from this life June 15, 2021, at his home.
He was born in Nigeria on July 27, 1951.
Paul had a master’s degree in social work and worked as a social worker for many years, having last worked for Mid-South Health.
In Paul’s free time he enjoyed vegetable and herb gardening, flowers, reading and deep sea fishing off the coast Louisiana.
Paul leaves behind several special friends, Alfred and Patricia Forehand, Joe and Tammy Barnett, Adam Kary and Steven Walsh.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
