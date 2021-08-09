BAY — Peggy Jones, 61, of Bay departed this life Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the family residence.
She was born in Harrisburg and lived in Bay.
She was preceded in death by five sisters, Patricia Bishop, Paulette Wilson, Alice Halfacre, Linda Hicks and Diane Vinson, one brother, John “Sonny” Kirkland, and her parents, Robert and Ella Hughes Kirkland.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Jones of the home; two daughters, Tara Moore of Harrisburg and Erica Veal of Trumann; three sons, Scott Moore of Trumann, William Scott of Bay and Derrick Moore of Missouri; four sisters, Nancy Kirkland of Trumann, Angela Floyd and Betty Bishop, both of Bay, and Annie Timbs of Farmington, Mo.; six brothers, Tommy Kirkland of Trumann, Timmy Kirkland of Olive Branch, Miss., Dean Kirkland of Jena, La., Ronald Kirkland of Columbia, La., Robert Kirkland of Ripley, Tenn., and Donald Kirkland of Jonesboro; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. today, Aug. 10, at the funeral home. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Rick Kimery officiating. Burial will be private.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.