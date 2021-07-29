JONESBORO — Phillip Allen Cullison, 85, of Jonesboro passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.
He was born Feb. 29, 1936, in Jonesboro to Joy A. Cullison and Madelyn T. Cullison. He spent his entire life in the Cash area and was a retired rice farmer.
Phillip was a member of Stone Ridge Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Priscilla Cullison.
Survivors include two sons, Darren Cullison of Jonesboro and Derrick (Andrea) Cullison of Alma and one sister, Melinda (Charles) Wiggs of Jonesboro.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Garrett (Kristen) Cullison, Hunter Cullison, Jacob (Sarah) Cullison and Hayley (Ryan) Tripod; one step-granddaughter, Addyson Putt and one great-grandson, Harrison Tripod.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Emerson Memorial Chapel with service starting at 11 a.m. Brother Dick Bradford will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Those who will be serving as pallbearers are Chad Waddill, Kemuel Camp, Garrett Cullison, Jacob Cullison, Keith Boyd and Jerry Waddill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
