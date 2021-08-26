CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Phillip “Phil” Eugene McLarty, 66, of Cherokee Village, passed away at home on Aug. 19, 2021.
Phil was born in Oxford, Miss., to Dr. C.L and Millie McLarty on March 19, 1955. He graduated with the 1973 class of Jonesboro High School. Phil received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arkansas State University and did doctoral work at Auburn University.
Over the years, he taught sciences at several Arkansas high schools, including Bradford and Brookland, finally retiring from Highland Public Schools.
He had also taught at various community colleges. He was very involved in science fairs, from judging to sponsoring teams. He spent many summers teaching at Audubon camps as well as working on an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission critically endangered bat project.
Observing and working with the natural world was so important to Phil.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Dee McLarty and Pat McLarty, and his best friend, Earnest Saunders.
He is survived by his brother, Mike McLarty of Oxford, his niece, Caitlin McLarty Thomas (husband, Josh) of Oxford; and his niece, Flanna McLarty Ewinger (husband, Winston) of Missoula, Mont.
In addition, he is survived by five great-nieces and nephews: Keegan Rico, Beatrix Rico, Finlay Rico, Presley Thomas and Rory Ewinger.
In accordance with his wishes, Phil was cremated and no public service is planned. A private memorial will be held for family at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Buffalo River Foundation, www.buffaloriverfoundation.org, or other appropriate conservation charity.
As you remember Phil, look around outside and consider one of his favorite quotes from the poet William Blake:
“To see a World in a Grain of Sand And a Heaven in a Wild Flower, Hold Infinity in the palm of your hand And Eternity in an hour.”
