JONESBORO — Polly Owens, 64, of Jonesboro passed from this life Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.
She was born Dec. 14, 1956, in Trumann.
Polly graduated from Lake City High School and received her undergraduate degree from Arkansas Tech.
She continued her education at the University of Central Arkansas where she received her master’s degree.
Polly was a member of Cathedral Baptist Church. She was a school administrator for most of her life serving schools in Waldron, Lake City, Caraway, Newport and Armorel.
Her greatest joy was serving her students. Polly was very hospitable and loved to decorate and have friends and family over to entertain. She also loved to sing, was a member of a ladies’ trio and sang all over the state.
Polly was preceded in death by the parents who raised her, Henry and Tommie Belle Holden, and brother, Gary Holden.
Polly is survived by her husband of 44 years, Don Owens of the home; son, Chuck Owens (Becca) of Paragould; daughter, Cortney Bradbury of Jonesboro; parents, Bill and Cleda Powell of Blytheville; brothers, Jerry Holden (Blanche) of Lake City, Larry Holden (Tommie) of Trumann and Dennis Holden (Pam) of Monette; sister-in-law, Shirley Holden of Lake City; sisters, Janie Moody of Bono, Kathy Schneider of Sugarland, Texas, Cindy Byford of Blytheville and Karen Simpson of Cabot; and grandchildren, Josh Woodard, Jaylon Woodard, Jessie Woodard, Annalynn Owens, Mattie Gayle Owens and Gracen Owens.
The service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home with Ken Beaver, Frank Thurman and Jerry Muckensturm officiating. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening, Sept. 24.
Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Polly’s nephews acting as pallbearers.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.