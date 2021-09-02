WALNUT RIDGE — Quentin Cato, 49, of Walnut Ridge passed away Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
Mr. Cato was born May 15, 1972, in Pocahontas. He was retired from the Walnut Ridge Fire Department.
He enjoyed attending car shows, going to the beach, playing video games, visiting with family and friends, and was an avid Cardinals fan.
Quentin attended First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
On Feb. 25, 1995, he married Deborah Potter, they recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Cody (Jennifer) Steele of Jonesboro; mother, Lavadna (Lloyd) Farmer of Knobel; siblings, Billy Dale Archer and Tabitha (Benny) Ricker, all of Knobel, Irvin Cato Jr. of Paragould and Amy (Jeremiah) Bruton of Delaplaine; grandson, Newton Steele; parents-in-law, Roy L. and Charlotte Potter of Pocahontas; sister-in-law, Rachel (Donald) Ruple of Pocahontas; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Irvin Cato, grandparents, and niece, Raygan Bruton.
Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, Wes Lillard, Dennis Kincaid, John Farmer, Bobby Powell, Logan Gleghorn and Ryan Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Emery, Alvin Taylor, Randy Clements and Fred Summers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon today, Sept. 3, at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Jake Guenrich officiating.
Burial will be in Hosea Cemetery in Knobel.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
