JONESBORO — Ralph Cook, 80, of Jonesboro passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 24, 1940, in Fontaine to Joe and Delphia Barnes Cook.
Ralph worked for Riceland Foods for 45 years until retirement. He loved watching wrestling.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Billy, Jerry and David Cook, and two sisters, Sylvia and Mazell.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Ralph include his wife of 60 years, Lynda Gean Bass Cook; a son, Tracy Cook; two daughters, Pam Cook and Connie Cook-Tribble; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruthie Hancock and Susan Minton.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at New Life Fellowship Church, 1402 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
