WALNUT RIDGE — Ray Scott passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in St. Bernards Hospice Care after living an extraordinary life of 91 years. He was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Fontaine.
On Aug. 30, 1952, Ray married Laveda Songer Scott. They were married for almost 69 years.
They are survived by two daughters, Cathy Holman (Rick) and Cindy Logan (Scott); three grandchildren, Kelli Cochran (Jason), Katie Potter and Chris Logan (Hannah); and three great-grandchildren, Caden and Claire Cochran and Ella Grace Potter.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mary Elizabeth; brothers, Caraway Scott, Thomas Scott, Larry Scott, Joe Scott, Floyd Scott, Lloyd Scott and Bill Scott; and his sisters, Lena Childers and Nora Thompson.
Ray had a passion for basketball and he was blessed with talent and a hard work ethic. He played basketball at Leachville High School where he was honored with an All-State Award; he continued to play while attending Arkansas State University for four years.
Ray was drafted by the Detroit Pistons but instead was drafted into the Air Force during the Korean War. He played basketball on the Air Force team where he received the Air Force Great Plains Award and was recognized as the top player for four years in a row.
After the Korean War, he was drafted by the Lakers, but since he had developed a lung disease, he was not eligible to play.
He received the Neil Martin Gibson Victory Trophy Award, which is an award given to one independent basketball player for the whole state of Arkansas and was named the top amateur athlete in Arkansas. He received this award when he was coaching in Luxora.
His love of basketball allowed him to further impact others through coaching at Luxora, being athletic director at the Boys and Girls Club in Little Rock and coaching at Union City, Tenn., Valdosta, Ga., Bay, Westside, Greene County Tech, Hoxie and Walnut Ridge.
His legacy of basketball lives on in the lives of many.
Not only was he an amazing athlete and coach, but he was an incredible husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also an inspiration to others as a Christian man.
We are saddened by his loss but know that there was a beautiful reunion in heaven with family members who preceded him and with his heavenly father.
Visitation and funeral services were Thursday in Bryan Chapel with the Rev. Beth Perdue officiating.
Pallbearers were Jason Cochran, Ricky Holman, John, Randy, Wesley and Mike Scott.
Honorary pallbearers were all of Coach Scott’s former basketball players.
Interment followed in Lorado Cemetery.
Online registry: www.bryanfh.com
