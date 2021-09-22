KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wilma Raye Ratliff Henderson, age 98, passed away Sept. 13, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Kansas City, Mo.
She is survived by her two children, Allan Henderson and wife Donna and Delana Ingels and husband Harry; five grandchildren, Terrie, Tamra, Amber, Kyle and Kelli; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; four siblings, Margie Cravens, Neil and Frank Ratliff, and Faywanda King; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Raye was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lee Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, please give donations in memory and honor of Mrs. Raye, to the building fund at her church, the Imboden First Assembly of God.
Online registry: www.bryanfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.