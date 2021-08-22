TRUMANN — Raymond E. “Sonny” Williams, 83, of Trumann departed this life Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born in Marked Tree and had lived most of his life in Trumann. He worked for over 40 years for Butch Turner at Turner Farms, wherever Butch went, Sonny was right there with him and was of the Church of God faith.
Raymond was preceded in death by six sisters, Alma Wilson, Mary Ann Mitchell, Lois Collett, Louise Raymond, June Huckabay and Doris Exum, and his parents, Raymond Alvine and Sally Elizabeth Short Williams.
He is survived by four daughters, Diane (Clarence) Parrish of Marked Tree, Carolyn Parrish of Tyronza, Lisa (Jeff) Rains of Turrell and Nancy Russell of Marked Tree; three sons, Billy Ray (Berta Witt) Williams of Trumann, Robert (Melissa) Williams of Kennett, Mo., and Everett Wayne (Betty) Williams of Marked Tree; five sisters, Betty Hoglan of Wamego, Kan., Bonnie S. Tesch of Mountain View, Lucille Clark of Trumann, Kay Presley of Jonesboro and Marilyn Keiffer of McCormick; three brothers, Franklin Williams of Forrest City, James A. Williams of Trumann and Jerry L. Williams of Harrisburg; 15 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 this evening, Aug. 24, at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Nichols Cemetery in Marked Tree with the Rev. Bobby Brooks officiating. Burial will follow.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, face masks or other facial coverings are optional and social distancing will be required.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
