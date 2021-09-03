JONESBORO — Rickie Lynn Atkinson, 74, passed from this life Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2021, at his home.
Rick was born April 9, 1947, to the late Herman and Della Atkinson. In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Atkinson.
Rick lived all over Arkansas before settling in Jonesboro for 34 years. He was a medic in the Army National Guard and retired from Southwestern Bell after nearly 30 years on the job.
Rick was heavily involved with his church at Windover Baptist. As a deacon at his church, he was always serving in leadership roles and helping in church activities.
Rick was also a member of Gideons International and the American Legion. These groups, along with his role at Windover Baptist, helped him serve his community for the better.
Rick also enjoyed going to the lake with his wife, Shirley.
Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years, Shirley Atkinson of the home; sons, Chris Atkinson and Ty Adams (Susan), both of Jonesboro; daughters, Kim Elliott (Larry) of Hensley, Kellie Rice (Billy) and Kerri Beaty (Pete), both of Jonesboro; and grandchildren, Zac Davis (Keleigh), Kaytlyn Wilson (Spencer), Larry, Caden, Shaylie, Garet and Kendra.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Windover Baptist Church. A visitation will precede the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Pine Log Cemetery.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
