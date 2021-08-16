HAZEN — Robert J. Black Jr. of Hazen passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at the age of 74, surrounded by those he loved the most.
Robert was born and raised in Jonesboro. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Polly” Black and Wilma Black, and his sister, Carolyne Hunnicutt.
Robert is survived by his best friend and wife of 52 years, Dee Mathis Black, and their three children, Kristy (Doug) Grunwald, Jenny (Jason) Simmons and Robert III (Abby) Black, and the pride and joys of his life, his six grandchildren, Elleson and Molly Grunwald, Owen and Ethan Simmons and Wyatt and Will Black; his sister, Thea Black Mathis, as well as many special nieces and nephews; cousins, and a very dear aunt, Lola Mae Ladd; and his best friend of 62 years and brother-in-law, Mike Owen.
Robert attended Jonesboro schools and enjoyed playing sports, which developed into his first career alongside his dad refereeing basketball, baseball and football games.
Robert graduated from Arkansas State University and had a career of 30 years in electrical sales with ITE, General Electric and Eaton.
He retired to Hazen to spend his time hunting. In 2005, he purchased the Hazen True Value Hardware store.
Robert enjoyed supporting the community and attending as many Hornet sporting events as possible, but his favorite place to spend his days were on his tractor and on his porch sitting beside his wife watching the one-of-a-kind sunsets that can only be seen looking across his prairie.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday at Hazen United Methodist Church. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to be sent to the Hazen Baseball Association, in care of Jenny Simmons, P.O. Box 544, Hazen 72064 and/or Hazen United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 712, Hazen 72064.
Arrangements are by Westbrook Funeral Home of Hazen.
