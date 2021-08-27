RAVENDEN — Robert Owen Johnson, 69, of Ravenden passed away Aug. 20, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones hospice house.
He was born Jan. 22, 1952, in Harrisburg to Bill and Jean Victory Johnson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pocahontas.
Survivors include his wife, Pam Pratt Johnson of the home; one son, Ben Johnson of Ravenden; three brothers, Barry Johnson of Arlington, Texas, Tom Johnson of the Valley View community of Jonesboro and Brad Johnson of Heber Springs; two sisters, Diane Roberson of Cleveland and Mary Turpin of Morrilton; two grandchildren, Liam Johnson and Kaylee Johnson, both of Ravenden; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jean Victory Johnson; stepmother, Anita Johnson; and grandparents, Ben and Evelyn Johnson and Alonzo and Effie Victory.
The family has requested private services.
Memorials may be sent to the Children’s Shelter, 107 Benson Drive, Walnut Ridge 72476.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.