BROOKLAND — Robert Montgomery, 74, of Brookland passed away Aug. 24, 2021, at Jonesboro.
He was born May 22, 1947, in Walnut Ridge and was the son of the late Dorles “D.J.” Jefferson Montgomery and Margaret Louise Wilson Montgomery.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Dorles “D.J.” Jefferson and Margaret Louise Montgomery, and his son, Robert Earl “Bobby” Montgomery Jr. in 2009.
Robert lived his life in his own way. He ran one of the first auto machine shops in Jonesboro for years. He was also a horse farrier until health issues forced him to stop.
He enjoyed building and racing race cars. He loved to fly and also had an avid interest in genealogy.
He is survived by his sister, Coquetta Singleton and husband Richard of Springfield, Mo.; niece, Kathy Johnston and husband Troy of Bixby, Okla.; nephew, Ed Singleton of Springfield; several cousins who he considered his brothers, Jack and Lois Montgomery of Paragould, Dale of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and June Jones and husband James and their daughter Veronica of Pollard; and many other relatives and friends.
A private memorial service will be conducted at a later time in Jonesboro Memorial Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.