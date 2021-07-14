JONESBORO — Robert “Bob” Nichols Sr., 81, of Jonesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born in Dyess on Aug. 7, 1939, to the late Clarence and Lottie Nichols. He enjoyed growing up in the Dyess Colony, where he excelled at the sport of basketball and creating mischief.
In 1961 he married his wife of 60 years, Doris, and they settled in West Memphis where they lived for 40 years and raised a family.
Bob Sr. enjoyed a career in the construction business while becoming a general superintendent and overseeing many large projects. At the end of his construction career, he owned B&B Construction Company, before he and Doris retired and moved to East Lake in Holly Grove.
While in Holly Grove, he and Doris came out of retirement for a few years to start and own a small retail store. They retired again to move to Jonesboro in 2010 to live close to family.
Bob Sr. enjoyed many outdoor activities, including camping, hunting, fishing and golf. He also loved family pets, especially his granddogs. He loved watching all types of sports.
The greatest joys of his life were his grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as “Ampaw.”
He was so proud of every one of them and would always brag on each one to anyone willing to listen.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Lavada, Melba and Reba.
In addition to his wife, his survivors include a son, Bob (Lori) Nichols of Jonesboro; a daughter, Diane (Jeff) Steiling of Jonesboro; and four grandchildren, Tanner (Brigitte) Nichols, Carly (Joe) Glidewell, Ashley (Jeremy) Evans and Allison Steiling.
Graveside services will be private and there will be no visitation.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro 72401, or Children’s Homes Inc., 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould 72450.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
