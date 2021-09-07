HARRISBURG — Robert Poehling “Bob,” 74, of Harrisburg passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his residence.
He was born May 6, 1947, in LaCrosse, Wis., to Joseph and Teresa Diers Poehling.
Bob was a retired auto worker with the Chrysler Corp. and was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Army. He was of the nondenominational faith.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Tikal.
Survivors include his son, Joseph Poehling; daughters, Deborah Poehling and April Glasgow (Jess); seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Grant.
No services are scheduled.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
