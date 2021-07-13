LEPANTO — Robert Lee Roach, 79, of Lepanto departed this life Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Jonesboro.
He was born Feb. 15, 1942, to Isaac Edward and Cora Lee Hollinds Roach.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Faye Brown Roach, his parents, one four brothers, Henry Lee Roach, Dock Roach, Howard Roach and Tea Roach.
Robert is survived by five sons, Edward Wayne Roach (Angela) of Caraway, Richard Lee Roach (Twyla), Henry Dale Roach (Pam Day), Scotty Roach (Shanna) and Robert Gerald Roach, all of Lepanto; six daughters, Judy Ann Flanagan of Newport, Dianna West of Jonesboro, Penny Roach of Lepanto, Vickie Roach of Jonesboro, Aleshia Guerra (Juan) and Destiny Rowland, both of Lepanto; three sisters, Katy Carter of Trumann, Ora Lee Sipes of Tyronza and Beatrice Hayes of Lepanto; 20 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto. Visitation will be held from noon until service time. Interment will follow at Caraway Cemetery.
Masks will be required.
Arrangements are under the care of Delancey-Murphy Funeral Home in Lepanto.
Online registry: www.delanceymurphyfuneralhome.com
