CARAWAY — Robert Franklin Sands, 73, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
He was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Keiser to the late George and Effie Mae Sands.
Robert could fix just about anything. After being a truck driver for 27 years, he spent his time working as a mechanic with his son, Bobby, at Pappy’s Farm Repairs.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football and sharing his love and knowledge of guns with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Glenda Sands; a son, Robert George Sands “Bobby” and his spouse, Janet Wright of Marked Tree; a daughter, Amanda Brewer and her spouse, Jason Brewer of Cave City; grandchildren, Kayla Brewer, Carly Brewer, Justin Brewer, Bethany Poole, Benjamin Sands and Samantha Hartis; great-grandchildren, Baili Poole and Jackson Sands; and his pet companion, Lucy the cat.
He was preceded in death by nine brothers and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gregg Funeral Home Chapel in Monette. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.