Robert Tims

JONESBORO — Robert “Bob” Austin Tims, 78 of Jonesboro passed away Sept. 17, 2021, in Jonesboro.
Bob was born Dec. 21, 1942, in Seattle, Wash., the son of the late Robert M. and W. Eileen Tims Bristol.
He was united in marriage to his beloved Jane Moore Tims in 1980 and they shared 41 years of devotion to each other.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; one sister, Linda Lechner (Mike); two brothers, Mitchell and Russ Tims (Lynette); one son, Jason C. Tims; three daughters, Lynn Tims Breazzeal (Richard), Chelsea Tims LoCicero (Anthony) and Shana Tims; and numerous grandchildren and other relatives.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday in Cathedral Baptist Church at 2706 Alexander Drive in Jonesboro.
