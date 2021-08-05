POCAHONTAS — Ronald Dale Morris, 69, of Pocahontas passed peacefully from this life at his home Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
He was born Nov. 28, 1951, in Walnut Ridge to Paul “Moose” Morris and Wilma Lovell Morris.
After graduating high school, Dale joined the Arkansas National Guard and served for six years during which time he became a graduate of Arkansas State University and a member the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
Dale sold insurance for Farmers Insurance Group in Jonesboro before moving back home in 1980 to farm with his father and brother until 2008.
At this time, Dale began farming with his son, Hunter, which he did until his death. Dale also served his community for 16 years as a member of the Randolph County Quorum Court.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Paul “Moose” Morris and Wilma Lovell Morris, of O’Kean.
Dale is survived by his wife of almost 49 years, Donnita Brady Morris of the home; two sons, Brady (Joshua) Etzkorn-Morris of Nashville, Tenn., and Hunter (Shannon) Morris of Pocahontas; three grandchildren, Peyton Morris, Ethan Morris and Kelsey Morris, all of Pocahontas; a brother, Ewain (Donna) Morris of Pocahontas; best friend, Kenneth Jenkins; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
Dale was an avid reader so, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Randolph County Dolly Parton Imagination Library, in care of Judy McClain, 43 Winwood, Pocahontas 72455.
All services will be held Saturday in the chapel of Hope Gardens Funeral Home, in Pocahontas. Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m.
Dale’s funeral service will immediately follow, beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Sharum Cemetery.
Those honored to carry Dale to his final resting place are Paul Morris, Dale Eubanks, Shane Frost, Dale Murray, Kevin Rose and Doug Cox.
Dale’s family has respectfully designated Kenneth Jenkins, David Jansen, Lanny Lance, Don Daniel, Danny Ellis, Ronnie Rose and Dave Wilson as honorary pallbearers.
Services are under the direction of Hope Gardens Funeral Home, in Pocahontas.
