JONESBORO — Roy Edward Grant Jr. passed from this life Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Leachville to Roy and Carrie Covey Grant on July 12, 1934.
Roy had lived in Jonesboro since 1964, coming from Blytheville. He worked for the Lilly News Company and was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Troy, Billy and Jerry, and a sister, Betty Nell.
Roy enjoyed fishing and hunting when he was younger. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roy also, after retirement, enjoyed transferring cars, driving for different dealerships.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Betty of the home; son, Roy Edward Grant III (Sallie) of Bartlett, Tenn.; daughter, Susan Kee (Jack) of Jonesboro; sister, Sandra Pylant of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Jessica (Jarrett) Cooper and Jacob Kee; three stepgrandchildren, Brian Oglesby (Jennifer), Greg Oglesby and Emily Harper (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Jace Cooper and Judson Cooper; and three step-great-grandchildren, Dalen Oglesby, Gabbie Oglesby and Charlie Harper.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. today at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Grey Falanga officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation was Friday.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
