JONESBORO — Rufus Andrew McDaniel Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 31, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.
Jr. was born to Rufus McDaniel and Magdalene Lowe on Dec. 23, 1940, and was later adopted by his grandparents, Wille Mae and Bud McDaniel.
Jr. worked in the construction industry from the age of 15, supervising, as well as building several commercial buildings and churches in the region.
In 1983, he moved his family to Waco, Texas, where he started his own business, Consolidated Construction Inc.
While in Texas, Jr. also collaborated with many other contractors in the surrounding area including Pearson Construction.
In the late ‘90s, he moved his family back to Arkansas and continued the work he loved once again in the Northeast Arkansas area.
In 2009, Jr. joined Phillips Investments where he was employed until his death.
He is survived by Glenda, his wife of 58 years; daughter, Crystal (Mike) Armstrong; grandchildren, Brigette Schwartz, Heidi Schwartz, Abby Armstrong and Chase Armstrong; his beloved dog, Daisy Mae; and many great-aunts and uncles, cousins and beloved friends.
A memorial service at Valley View Church of Christ, date to be determined at a later time, will be officiated by Spencer Furby and David Gibson.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Valley View Church of Christ, the building he constructed, and where Jr. worshipped as a faithful member.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.