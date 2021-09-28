POCAHONTAS — Russel G. Winebaugh, 97, of Pocahontas, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 20, 1924, in Attica to General G. and Elva Russell Winebaugh.
Russel worked as a funeral director and embalmer until retirement. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Pocahontas and served three years in the U.S. Army.
He loved gardening.
Russel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gladys Million Winebaugh; a daughter, Joan Ripley; sisters, Opal Winebaugh Waymon, Audrey W. Rose and Nadine W. Carmickle; and a brother, Arvil Winebaugh.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Russel include his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Peggy Winebaugh; grandchildren, Adam Ripley of Pocahontas, Amie Winebaugh of Bolivar, Mo., Savannah Winebaugh of Pocahontas, Sara Miller of Paragould and Justin Miller of Little Rock; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Free Will Baptist Church, 2835 U.S. 62 West in Pocahontas with Nelson Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
The VFW Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Carter, Frank Forrester, Glenna Thorne and Justin Miller.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
