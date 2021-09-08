BRANSON, Mo. — Eleanor Ruth Calvert, formerly Ruth Lindley Peake, went to be with her heavenly father on Aug. 12, 2021.
She was born in Craighead County on Aug. 31, 1934, and grew up in the Lorado community.
She had a master’s degree in education and a master’s degree in counseling. She taught for several years in Maryland.
She also lived abroad and taught in several places including Bangladesh. She taught many children to read and speak English.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Lindley and Mary Calvert Lindley, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is survived by her former husband, Dr. Charles Peake of Charlottesville, Va.; two daughters, Mary Elizabeth Coppolino (Leonard Lamm) of Charlottesville and Dr. Lilian Peake (Dr. Roger Gildersleeve) of Richmond, Va.; two grandsons, Joseph Coppolino (Flavia) and Ryan Mancuso; one brother, Norris Lindley of Huntsville and one sister, Martha Lindley Brown of North Little Rock.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hope Methodist Cemetery Fund, 964 Craighead 323, Bono 72416
