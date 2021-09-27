PARAGOULD — Ruth Naomi Vaughn Tindell, 91, of Paragould passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Walnut Ridge.
She was born in Alexandria, La., on Sept. 22, 1930, to the late Henry Sr. and Naomi Casner Vaughn.
She was an extraordinary homemaker, creative crafter and seamstress. She enjoyed playing with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 66 years, David; and three of her five brothers, Henry Jr., William and Ralph Vaughn, all of Louisiana.
Survivors include her younger brothers, Malcolm and Clifton (Irene) Vaughn, both of Louisiana; four daughters, Linda Gayle Lee of Paragould, Brenda Sue (David) Richardson of Orlando, Fla., Debra Lynn (Mike) McMullin and Cheri Leigh (David) Hutchison, both of Paragould; seven grandchildren, Ashley Lee Dumas, Lindsey Lee George, Johnny Sutterfield, Jessie Sutterfield McCracken, Jeremy Hutchison, Wesley Hutchison and Dakota Richardson; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home following visitation.
Graveside services will begin at noon in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be sons-in-law and grandsons.
Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
