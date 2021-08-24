MANILA — Sammy Dean Lee, 60, of Manila, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born Nov. 23, 1960, in Leachville to Thirlow and Juanita Patton Lee. He enjoyed hunting, making rings out of coins, gardening, riding four-wheelers, playing with his grandsons and traveling with his wife and sister-in-law.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Parker Lee of Manila; one son, Jordan Lee (Sara) of Harviell, Mo.; two daughters, Holly Lee of Paragould and Ashley Garey (Thomas) of Blytheville; three brothers, William Ray Lee (Mary Sue), J.L. Lee (Jane) and Ricky Lee (Donna), all of Manila; five sisters, Mae Helen Shrable (Charles) of Linden, Mich., Glenda Richmond (Larry) of Keiser, Betty Sue Eubanks (James) and Rose Eldridge, all of Manila and Kathi Turney (Lonnie) of Batesville; four grandsons, Jordan Lee Jr., Jaxon Lee, Evan Anderson and Jacob Lee; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thirlow and Juanita Patton Lee.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Blackwater Church of God in Manila with Brother Josh Hobbs officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 this evening, Aug. 25, at the church. Interment will follow in Manila Cemetery.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
