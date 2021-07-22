PARAGOULD — Samuel Wayne George, 69, of Paragould passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Green House Cottages of Belle Meade.
He was born May 5, 1952, in Fouke to Henry Lee and Annie Ree Logan George.
He worked in retail with Payless Shoes. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, wrestling and watching sports.
Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Daniel and Paul George.
Survivors include his brother, Thurel George, and two sisters, Cathy (Rick) Owens and Lubbie O’Connor.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Online registry: www. rollerfuneralhomes.com
