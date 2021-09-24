HETH — Samuel Ray Meador Jr., 31, of Heth was called home to Jesus on Sept. 17, 2021.
Samuel was known to his friends and family as Ray, and he was often called “Uncle Ray Ray” by his nieces and nephews.
Ray was born on April 23, 1990, in Memphis to Samuel Ray Meador Sr., “Sammy,” and Stephanie Crites Meador. He was one of four siblings, and the only one who came out with blonde hair.
Ray farmed with his dad Sammy on their family’s farmland in Heth and the surrounding area. He loved what he did for a living and it ran through his blood.
At the age of 9, Ray had planted a successful garden that would even put his dad’s garden to shame.
He loved hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and just about anything outdoors. He was very close with his mom and dad and he loved spending time with them.
When he wasn’t farming, you would most likely find him with his family at the cabin on the Spring River. Ray was a light to everyone who knew him. He saw people for who they were and loved them just the same.
When he walked in the door a breath of fresh air accompanied him. It was impossible to have a bad day when he was around.
Ray loved to cook and he always had a collection of new seasonings and sauces. He would try to sell you on them too.
More than anything though, Ray loved his wife, Jordan Meador, and their two children, Samuel Ray Meador III, “Rhys,” 5, and Adelyn Blair Meador, “Addy,” 2.
His children were the light of his life. Ray was a very hands-on father. In fact, many people would say that he was the best father they knew.
He loved taking his children for tractor rides, playing with them outside and teaching them new things. He never missed a step when it came to his babies. Rhys was his little best friend and Addy was his pride and joy.
Even though their time with their daddy was cut short, Ray gave them the best years of his life, and those memories will be cherished forever.
Ray joined his grandfather, Herbert E. Crites Sr., and his grandmother, Alma Mae Lyter Crites, in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Jordan Meador of Jonesboro and their two children, Samuel Ray Meador III, “Rhys,” and Adelyn Blair Meador “Addy”; his parents, Samuel Ray Meador, Sr., “Sammy,” and Stephanie Crites Meador; his grandfather, James Meador (Pat); and his grandmother, Joyce Meador; his three siblings, Sarah Meador Hill (Robert), Shannon Rae Hudson and Stephen Meador (Jennifer); his aunt, Fairy Miller (Rusty); his uncle, Jimmy Meador; and his uncle, Herbert E. Crites Jr. (Terry); his eight beautiful nieces and nephews whom he adored, Emma, Jane Ellis, Elsie, Aubrey, William, Beau, and Oliver; and many cousins and other family who loved him dearly.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until noon with the service beginning at noon Tuesday at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis. Burial will follow the service in Keller’s Chapel in Jonesboro.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Glen Foster, Robert Hill, Lee Whittley, William Petty, Chase Mooney and Eugene McNeely.
The family would also love for you to join them for a celebration of life drop-in to honor Ray from 3 until 5 p.m. Thursday in the atrium at First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro.
