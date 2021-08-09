JONESBORO — Christopher “Scott” Throgmartin, 51, of Jonesboro passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 9, 1969, in Brinkley to Paul and Rosemary Throgmartin. Scott graduated from Pathway Christian School in Blytheville.
Faith was an important aspect of Scott’s life, he started every day reading his Bible and was a member of The Rock of Northeast Arkansas.
Scott and his wife Lisa had owned and operated S&L Construction since 2001.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his archery equipment. Scott’s life revolved around his family, especially when he was able to play and spend time with his grandbabies.
Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, Troy and Mamie Stacks and Albert and Lora Throgmartin; in-laws, Thomas “Buddy” and Lillie Irwin; and one grandchild that passed before birth, Casey Gayle Guerber.
Scott is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Lisa Throgmartin of Jonesboro; daughters, Ashley Guerber (Thomas) of Bono and Amber Wilson (Tyler) of Jonesboro; sister, Angela Montgomery (Jerry) of Jonesboro; and grandchildren, Sydney Ruth Guerber, Laney Caroline Wilson and Maverick Benjamin Wilson.
He also had a special place in his heart for Libby Welch, Lucas Welch and Margo Welch.
The service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Emerson Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Watson officiating. The visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with the active pallbearers being Brett Welch, Shawn Lancaster, Justin Soles, Jerry Montgomery, Zach Fahlberg and Randell Jernigan.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Flannigan, Jeff Watson, David Eagle and Pastor Mike Glover.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider the International Fellowship of Jews or the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
