PARAGOULD — Serena Lynn Dowler, of Paragould, went home to be with her Savior on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. She was born March 12, 1974, in Paragould.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred and Iverne Kilburn and Jake and Gertie Dowler.
Ms. Dowler was raised in Greene County and attended the Greene County Tech school system from which she graduated in 1992.
She continued her education at Cotton Boll Technical Institute where she received an associate’s degree in nursing. She started her beloved career at St. Bernards in Jonesboro and was currently employed at ARcare Clinic South in Jonesboro.
Her passion for nursing and her patients will never be forgotten. Serena was a member of Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro.
She leaves behind her parents, Gordon and Pat Dowler; brother, Rick Dowler (Barb); sisters, Brigitte Cossey (Monty) and Melinda Speer (Doug); and numerous nephews and nieces, as well as great-nephews and great-nieces that she loved very much.
The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Wednesday until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jake Dowler, Mathew Widmer, Nicholas Widmer, Brandon Kemp, Doug Speer and Monty Cossey.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
