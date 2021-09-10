JONESBORO — Shea Morgan Cook, 34, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, one day shy of her 35th birthday.
Shea was born in Jonesboro, on Sept. 3, 1986. She attended Jonesboro High School and Westside High School, where she graduated in 2004.
Shea attended Williams Baptist College after receiving a softball scholarship.
Throughout her youth, junior high and high school, Shea participated in many activities, including gymnastics, pageants, bowling, basketball, volleyball, showing horses, choir and cheerleading, where she received many honors. But at the young age of 6, she fell in love with the game of softball, which became her passion.
As an 8-year-old, her team, BB Vance Sluggers, won the state championship. This would lead to many years of playing softball throughout high school.
Her BB Vance Sluggers Softball family and Jonesboro Hurricane and Westside Warriors sports teams were like family to her, and she loved them dearly.
At 9, Shea was a member of the Young Singers Institute and was honored to travel to Austria with the group to sing at the Austrian Alps Performing Arts Festival. At 14, she was crowned Queen of the Miss Winter Rose Pageant.
Shea was full of life and had a smile that would light up any room. She never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met.
She had a huge heart, an over-the-top personality and an absolutely contagious laugh. She loved to sing, dance and just be silly, and you couldn’t help but love to be around her.
Most of all, Shea loved her children and her family.
Shea was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Rolan Rogers and Sam Cook, and her grandmother, Virginia Kelso. Survivors include her mother, Cindy Cook and father Sarge Cook (Kelley); her children, Brooklyn Turnage and an infant son; her siblings, Michelle Gremard (Eric), Kelli Arnold (Benjamin Gallagher) and Hunter Arnold; her nephew and niece, Cason and Mollie Gremard; and her grandmothers, Donna Kaye Rogers and Ellen Rogers.
Shea also leaves behind many uncles, aunts and cousins.
There will be no visitation and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Shea’s children at Southern Bank. Contributions can be made in care of Cindy Cook at 2775 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro 72401, or donations can be made in Shea’s memory to “In His Wings Ministry” at 5135 Arkansas 141 North, Jonesboro 72401.
Online tributes: everloved.com/life-of/shea-cook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.