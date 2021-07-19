JONESBORO — Sherry Brown Watson, 72, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Sherry was born to John and Ruth Brown in Blytheville. She was a 1966 graduate of Blytheville High School.
Sherry went on to meet and marry the love of her life, Richard. They married in 1972, completed their family, and wholeheartedly devoted their lives to raising Jeremy Richard and Meredith Ann. Sherry led a successful career at Arkansas Northeastern College (formerly Mississippi County Community College) in Blytheville. She retired after 28 years to become a full-time “Mimi” to her loving family and grandchildren.
Sherry was a selfless servant of the Lord and was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro. She enjoyed reading, outings with her Sunday school class, volunteering at Brookland Elementary School, and traveling with her family.
Despite the trials thrown her way, you would always find her with that beautiful smile on her face. Sherry had an impeccable work ethic and truly lived her life for others.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 30 years, Max Richard Watson, and her brother, Chris Brown.
Survivors include her son, Jeremy (Katrina) Watson, and daughter, Meredith (Corey) Turley, both of Jonesboro; her doting grandchildren, Ella Kate Thompson, Remy, Maren and Kale Turley, and Malory (Cody) Slater; one great-grandchild, Tenleigh James Slater; her devoted sister, Teressa (Sam) White of Blytheville; her lifelong best friend, Ann Lentz of Mountain Home; sister, Mary Ellen Thornton of Adel, Ga.; brother, Ronnie Brown of Maple Shades, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Sherry’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
The family would like to extend the utmost appreciation to the staff at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, Ridgecrest Health and Rehabilitation, and the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House for their care and compassion.
The family covets your prayers and will be holding a private graveside service honoring their beloved mother.
