GOSNELL — Shirley Ann Bruce, 82, of Gosnell, passed from this life Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.
Born in Wabash, she was the daughter of the late W.E. and Tressie Morton Brown. Shirley was a 1957 graduate of Central High School in Helena-West Helena.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chief Master Sgt. Eugene Bruce, U.S. Air Force retired; her sister, Joyce Johns of Helena-West Helena; and her brother, T.J. Brown of Conway.
Shirley traveled to numerous places throughout the United States as well as Spain during her husband’s military career. She always said there was no place like the United States and that she would kiss the ground upon her return from overseas.
A dedicated mother, her love for her family was only exceeded by her love for Christ. She attended the Church of Christ at Main and 13th streets.
Animals on the farm gave her much joy. Her favorite animal was the donkey that she named Jack.
Survivors include her sons, William Eugene Bruce (Theresa) of Gosnell, Rickey Lynn Bruce (Anita) of Unionville, Tenn., and her daughter, Linda Sue Hefner (Donnie) of Warner Robins, Ga.
She also leaves behind six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
All services will be private.
In lieu of food and flowers, the family requests all memorials be made to the Blytheville Humane Society.
