JONESBORO — Shirley Marie DeMent or “The Cookie Lady” of Jonesboro departed this life Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the age of 92, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
She was born Sept. 18, 1928, in Walnut Ridge.
Shirley was the owner of DeMent Sundries here in Jonesboro. She was also the owner of Western Auto, Dairy Delight and the Cookie Factory in the old Indian Mall for 26 years. That is where she became known as “The Cookie Lady.”
Shirley loved to garden, spending time outside walking in her neighborhood, and enjoyed watching the birds and hummingbirds.
She started her church membership at Philadelphia Baptist Church and was a current member at First Baptist Church here in Jonesboro.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Bryce Sparkman, Robert “Bob” Sparkman and Boyce Sparkman, and one sister, Pat Hanks.
She is survived by two daughters, Donna (Jimmy) Raney of Sherwood and Angela Dawn Williams of Jonesboro; one sister, Joyce Barnes of Alabama; four grandchildren, Traci (Danny) Smith, Brett (Chelsea) Williams, Allan Williams and Ryann (Timmy) Masterson; seven great-grandchildren, Taylor (Zack) Jones, John Smith, Paisley Gibson, Lily Williams, Declan Masterson, Larson Masterson and Olive Masterson; two great-great-grandchildren, Luna Jones and Indiana Jones.
Friends may visit beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Emerson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel and committal services will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery with Jason McCall officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please consider donations to the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
