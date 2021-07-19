MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Shirley Dean Burris Henderson, 73, passed away peacefully Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home in Murrells Inlet, S.C.
Born June 20, 1947, in Exeter, Calif., to Earl and Iva Burris, Shirley attended Hector High School and resided in both Arkansas and Texas before moving to South Carolina to live near the ocean she so dearly loved.
Shirley treasured her family and was happiest when she was with them, especially her husband of 41 years, R.C.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Iva Burris; her brother, Johnny Burris; her son, Mark Talkington; and her beloved grandson, Caleb Talkington.
Survivors include her husband, R.C. of Murrells Inlet; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Kevin Talkington of Hector and Matt and Virginia Talkington of Murrells Inlet; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Anita and Greg Berge of Dover and Angela and Matt Slaughter of Fayetteville; as well as eight grandchildren, Tyler, Allison, A.J., Alyssa, Dalton, Nathaniel, Paige and Taylor; and seven great-grandchildren, Taegan, Cru, Ross, Laylah, Graylee, Grady and Jayla.
A service will be held to honor Shirley’s life at 2 p.m. Saturday at Appleton Cumberland Presbyterian Church. A brief graveside service will follow in Crossroads Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to 1523 Quail Hollow Road, Dover, AR 72837.
