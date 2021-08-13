TRUMANN — Shirley Jeanette Slinkard, 80, of Trumann departed this life Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the family residence in Trumann.
She was born in and lived most of her lifetime in Trumann. She was retired from the Trumann School District after 19 years, was selected as an outstanding teenager in a lengthy article in The Jonesboro Sun, selected outstanding home economics student, and played in the canasta club for several years.
She was preceded in death by one son, Shannon Keith Slinkard, and her parents, Hugh and Nadine Stevens Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert D. “Bob” Slinkard of the home; one son, Damon (Tammie) Slinkard of Trumann; two grandchildren; Autumn Slinkard and Nelson Slinkard; two great-grandchildren, Sicily and Stella Mars; and a brother, Ronald Clark of Trumann.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Alan McClung officiating. Burial will be private in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.