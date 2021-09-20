KNOBEL — Stanley Stormes, 76, of Knobel passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at home.
Mr. Stormes was born Dec. 27, 1944, in Peach Orchard. He worked at Stormes Grocery Store in Knobel and also at the Monroe factory.
He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting and volunteering for the Knobel Fire Department. He was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Stormes of Knobel; son, Chad (Janey) Stormes of Knobel; sisters, Bea Wyatt of Oak Grove and Bennie Earls of Poplar Bluff, Mo.; brother, Keith Stormes of Knobel; grandchildren, Haylie, Natalie, Drew and Leighann; and great-grandchild, Kylie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Madie Stormes, son, Greg Stormes, and sisters, Betty, Ellen and Colleen.
Visitation was Sunday at Ermert Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services followed in Hosea Cemetery with Matthew Jones officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.