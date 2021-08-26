TRUMANN — Susan Renee Nance 62, of Trumann passed away at her home Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born Feb. 4, 1959, in Minot, N.D., to Henry E. and Adah Hamilton Thorp. She was of the Pentecostal faith and had a very strong love for God.
She enjoyed taking care of other people, and cooking – especially sweets; she loved her grandchildren and never went anywhere without bubble gum.
Survivors include one son, James Talkington (Sherami) of Bakersfield, Calif.; three daughters, Makayla Holt (David) of Jonesboro, Kristina Hubbs (Daniel) of Trumann and Alicia Sanders (Billy) of Searcy; two brothers, Phil Thorp (Linda) of Deering, N.D., and James Thorp (Linda) of Augusta, Ga.; two sisters, Betty Kampman (Sam) and Pauline Crippen (Don), all of Minot; grandchildren, Brooke Pierce (Chris), Colin Gilliam, Emery Gilliam, Eathan Gilliam, Destiny Rece, Preston Sanders, Charity Sanders, Serenity Sanders, Braxston Sanders, Liberty Talkington, Dylan Talkington, Devin Talkington, Mackenzie Holt, David “Hank” Holt and Dalton Daniel; two stepchildren, Douglas Nance (Amber) and Christine Brewer; one great-grandson, Aden Pierce; and a host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry E. and Adah Hamilton Thorp.
Visitation services will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Funeral Service in Manila, with family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guest registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.