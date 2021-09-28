JONESBORO — Tammy Kaye Belk of Jonesboro departed this life Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at the age of 61.
She was born May 10, 1960, to Thomas Newton Belk and Joyce DeShazier Belk in Morrison, Ill. She was of the Baptist belief and a member of Joy Baptist Church in Joy, Ill.
Tammy never met a stranger, she could and would talk with anyone who would talk. She loved riding her motorcycle on trips to the hills and just traveling.
She would spend time reading her Bible and watching TV. Tammy, most of all, always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Newton Belk, and one nephew, Gregory Belk.
Tammy is survived by her mother, Joyce DeShazier Murphy of Jonesboro; one sister, Judy Turner of Jonesboro; and one special friend, Theresa Whitley of the home.
Friends may visit beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday at Emerson Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rodger Tidwell officiating. Burial will follow in Keller’s Chapel Cemetery in Jonesboro.
Pallbearers will include Gene Turner, Brad Turner, Jason Rodatz, Terry Shipman, Bo Gandy and Matt Whitley.
Honorary pallbearers will include Belinda Krigel, Greg George and Micheal Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked you to please consider donating to Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago 60673 or Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 41817, Memphis 38174-1817.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
