JONESBORO — Tammy Jo DeRoeck, 59, passed away Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.
She was born Feb. 23, 1962, in Jonesboro.
Tammy was a 1980 graduate of Nettleton High School and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed time with her granddaughters, dogs, music and reading.
She was survived by a daughter, Olivia DeRoeck of Jonesboro; two granddaughters, Paisley Chism and Maya Grace Pedulla; her father, Jim Ball; sisters, Toni Meridith (Steve), Stacy Roedel (Brian) and Tonya Herring (Shannon), all of Jonesboro, and Mandy Ball (Courtney) of Mount Juliet, Tenn.; and a brother, Jerry Todd Brewer of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Johnnie Sue Wood Ball.
Her services will be private under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the NEA Humane Society or charity of your choice.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.