TRUMANN — TeJaye Ryan Moye, 31, of Trumann, departed from this life, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Memphis.
He was born in Fort Scott, Kan., lived his lifetime in Trumann and was a member of First General Baptist Church in Trumann.
TeJaye graduated from Trumann High School in 2008, received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management from Arkansas State University in 2013, and graduated from the Arkansas Fire Academy in 2019.
He was employed by Big River Steel and was the owner of Moye Mowing Lawn Service.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Judy Hunt, his paternal grandmother, Wanda Moye, and great-grandparents, Jack and Virginia Hunt and Cecil and Agnus Moye.
He is survived by his childhood sweetheart, Bailye Ballard Moye of the home; his children, Milo Ryan Moye and Milee Brooke Moye of the home; his mother, Cindy Moye of Trumann; his father, Shane Moye of Trumann; one sister, Cecilia (Jamie) Lyons of Trumann; niece, Hazel Lyons and future nephew, Foriest Lyons; and maternal grandfather, Gerald Hunt, and paternal grandfather, Lamon Moye, both of Trumann.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Aug 26, at First General Baptist Church. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Darrel Miller officiating.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Friday in Nettleton Cemetery at Jonesboro.
Pallbearers will be Stan Cragg, Lee Ballard, Jamie Lyons, Hunter Moye, Lucas Moye, Blake Wright, Jake McDonald and Kyle Barker.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks or other facial coverings are optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
