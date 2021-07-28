CARAWAY — Teresa Couch Morgan, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Jonesboro to the late Colonel and Fannie Mote Couch.
She graduated in 1966 from Lepanto High School. Teresa worked as a high school secretary, as a cosmetologist, worked in retail, as a part-time postal worker and as a preschool and substitute teacher.
She enjoyed the beach, yard work, traveling, crafts, sewing, reading and cooking. She loved spending time with her grandson.
Mrs. Morgan was a member of Caraway First Baptist Church and the Ladies Prayer Group.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Freddy Morgan; her children, Stephanie Rhodes (Adam) of Caraway and Steven Morgan (Christy) of Florida; a grandson, Cameron Rhodes; and nephews and their families, Terry Couch (Cyndi), Fred Couch (Leisa) and Randy Couch (Kim).
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Ella Pearl Couch, and a brother, Gerald Couch.
A celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Caraway First Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Stevens officiating. Interment will follow in Caraway Cemetery under the direction of Gregg Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Steven Morgan, Fred Couch, Terry Couch, Cameron Rhodes, Preston Rains and Noah Lucas and as honorary pallbearers, Adam Rhodes, Randy Couch, Mike Rhodes, Robert Banks, John Starnes and Bill Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
online registry: www.greggfh.com
