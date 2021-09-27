PAMPA, Texas — Terresa Gayle Snow, 81, of Pampa, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Amarillo, Texas.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors in Pampa.
Terresa was born May 11, 1940, in Wilson, Okla., in Okmulgee County to Johnny and Inez Kennedy.
She met the love of her life at an early age in the first grade.
Don Snow and his family moved to New Mexico but later returned in high school. That is when they reunited and fell in love again. They married on May 17, 1958.
Don passed away on March 7, 1993. Terresa has been a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for over 50 years. She worked over 40 years for Wallace and Doreen Bruce at Adobe Operating as a secretary.
Terresa was a member of the Pampa Desk and Derrick Club for many years. She loved to travel with the club and made lifelong friendships. She would consider them as her “second family.”
Some of Terresa’s hobbies included knitting, crocheting, gardening and camping. She also enjoyed just being outside and going back to Oklahoma to visit her friends and family.
Terresa also served as treasurer of the Shelter Workshop and was a volunteer in the gift shop at the hospital for several years.
She was the best mamaw to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed by so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Danny Kennedy, and a brother-in-law, Jack Vance.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Stuck of Pampa; son, Donny Snow and wife Sandra of Pampa; five grandchildren, Kristal Jones and husband Andrew of Clover Bend, Ark., Robin Lamance and husband Travis of Amarillo, Darby Lewis and husband Erick of Pampa, Cody Snow and wife Stacianne of Amarillo and Katie Henderson and husband David of Pampa; seven great-grandchildren, Claire Jones, Wiley Lamance, Amelia Lamance, Landry Snow, Lainee Snow, Laramie Lewis and Pyper Lewis; a sister, Donna Vance of Henryetta, Okla.; brother, Mike Kennedy and wife Anne of Perry, Okla.; and a sister-in-law, Valorie Kennedy of Wilson, Okla.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent in lieu of flowers to Pampa Desk and Derrick Club Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 615, Pampa, 79066, Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock 72202, or Pampa Meals on Wheels, 302 E. Foster Ave., Pampa 79065.
Online registry: www. carmichael-whatley.com.
