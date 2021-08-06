PARAGOULD — Terry Winn Bynum, 69, of Paragould passed from this life Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born May 5, 1952, in Louisville, Ky.
Terry has lived in the Jonesboro and Paragould area all of his life and served our country in the United States Army.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football, gardening and a good rare steak.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Jeff Bynum, as well as several half brothers and half sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Bynum of the home; mother, Inez Bynum; sons, Kit (Brenda) Bynum, JD (Taylor) Bynum and Chad Wilmoth; daughter, Andrea Spencer of Bay; sisters, Jackie Montgomery of Jonesboro and Mary Patrick of Bradenton, Fla.; grandsons, Troy Brown and Brett Brown of Bay; granddogs, Harley and Gunnar; and two great-grandchildren, Blair and Brielle.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Memphis or The American Kidney Fund.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
