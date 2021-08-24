JONESBORO — Terry L. Jordan, 74, of Jonesboro passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
Terry was born Nov. 26, 1946, in Monticello to James and Bonnie Jordan. He was a 1964 graduate of Monticello High School and attended the University of Arkansas at Monticello.
Terry had resided in Jonesboro since 1973 and worked at Spirit Manufacturing.
Terry was a member of Central Baptist Church. He had a creative mind and loved working with his hands while building and flying model airplanes, and machining various creations, and was an avid sports car enthusiast and collector.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Carol Bond Jordan. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Paula (Brian) Beavers, Johna (Gary) Anderson and Jim Bob (Krystal) Jordan, all of Jonesboro, and O’Neal (Sara) Jordan of Nixa, Mo.; grandchildren, Layne Beavers, John-Isaac Beavers, Linley Beavers, Ashley Solis, Ava-John Anderson, Vivian Anderson, Silas Anderson, Shepherd Anderson, Saylor Anderson, Luke Jordan and Makenzie Jordan, all of Jonesboro, and Ryland Jordan and Madelyn Jordan, both of Nixa; brother, Jerry (Sara) Jordan; sister, Cindy (Larry) Isch; brothers-in-law, Jonathan Davis and John Bond; nephew, Jeremy (Tonya) Davis; nieces, Elizabeth (Brett) Bradley, Jennifer Bond and Jo Anna Bond; and best friend, Mark (Kathy) Lambie, as well as a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Jay Jacobs officiating. Visitation will precede the memorial service from 1 p.m. until service time.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to Options on Main, 910 S. Main St., Jonesboro 72401, or Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road, Jonesboro 72404.
