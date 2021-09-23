WALNUT RIDGE — Thelma Parker, 73, of Walnut Ridge passed from this life Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jonesboro.
She was born in Pocahontas and lived most of her life in Walnut Ridge. She retired from working at the Arkansas Department of Health.
One of her greatest joys in life was her dogs and cats.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Stringer and Mary Rexrode; and by her daughter, Stephanie Dilday Cook.
Survivors include her brother, Nathan (Sherry) Stringer of Jonesboro; stepson, Anthony (Meg) Dilday of Paragould; and stepgrandchildren, Corey, Nicholas and Noah Dilday.
She is also survived by a granddaughter, Destiny Kidd of Columbus, Miss.; great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Drake Kidd; and a niece, Sarah Stringer.
Graveside services were Thursday in Lawrence Memorial Park with Matt Knight officiating. House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.
