PARAGOULD — Theresa Paulette Dees, 70, of Paragould passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
She was born March 20, 1951, to Leamon “Dutch” and Bonnie Sue Goodson.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading the Bible and was of the Baptist belief.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Jerry Dees.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Magen Dees; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Todd Singleton; sisters, Rhonda Hendrix and Terri Simpson; and grandchildren, Sebastian Dees, Victoria Dees, Savannah Smith, Kyle Singleton, Katie Lynn and Courtney Singleton.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
