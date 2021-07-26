JONESBORO — Thomas Eldon DeGood, 58, of Jonesboro passed away July 11, 2021, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock.
He was born Jan. 3, 1963, to Verle Eldon “Coonie” and Oudria Jessie Burke DeGood.
Thomas was a farmer and grew up in the Pitts community. He graduated from Grubbs High School in 1981.
He was loved by all his classmates and was well known for his outgoing personality and his ability to keep people rolling in laughter even in the most mundane of life circumstances.
He attended Arkansas State University majoring in agriculture. Thomas came back to the family farm in 1983 where he farmed alongside his father, who was his mentor and best friend, farming rice and soybeans.
Thomas loved the outdoors and was an avid duck hunter.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his partner of three years, Tiffany Hall; a son, Michael Tomas Hall DeGood; a sister, Melissa Tedford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until time of service.
Arrangements under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
