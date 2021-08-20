JONESBORO — Thomas “Tom” McDonald, 88, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.
He was born July 2, 1933, in Lake City to the late Harry and Wilma McDonald. Tom was a product of the Jonesboro school system, graduating from Jonesboro High School.
He was a graduate of the University of Texas and also attended Arkansas State and Memphis universities.
As an officer in the United States Army, he served in the 6th Armored Calvary regiment in Germany. He started his photography career at The Jonesboro Sun, followed by work at the Austin, Texas, American Statesman and the Arkansas Gazette.
Tom and Jo Alice earned the Master of Photography and Photographic Craftsmen degrees from the Professional Photographers of America.
Tom also earned a Fellow of Photography award from the American Society of Photographers, the only one in the State of Arkansas.
Tom and Jo Alice photographed hundreds of people in their 42-year career in Jonesboro. As their reputation for excellence spread, they were invited to speak throughout the United States, Europe and the Philippines.
The Professional Photographers of America (PPA) bestowed on them their highest honor, the George W. Harris Award, given to only 17 people.
Mr. Harris specified that the medal be a token of highest esteem to those whose gracious sharing has bequeathed to photography and achievement of far-reaching value. The PPA, founded in 1869, has 29,000 members.
For 40 years, Tom taught Sunday school at First United Methodist Church, where he was a past chairman of the board. He also is a past president of the Jonesboro Rotary Club, past president of the American Society of Photographers, past president of the five-state Southwestern Photographers and past president of the Arkansas Professional Photographers.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jo Alice McDonald; a son, Mark McDonald of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Mitchel McDonald of Littleton, Colo., Meridith McDonald of Dallas and Julian Lyden of Little Rock; son-in-law, Norman Lyden of Little Rock; and brother-in-law, Jim Bell of California.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael McDonald; a daughter, Alison McDonald; a brother, Harry McDonald Jr.; and a sister, Margaret Ann Bell.
A celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Wednesday in Wesley Hall at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. John Miles II officiating. Burial will be private under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. in Wesley Hall.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gregg and Vicky Barckholtz, Greg and Lesa Daniel, Jim Berry, Kathleen Berry, Tommy and Barbara Rankin, Niel and Pam Crowson, all members of Men’s Friday First Group, all members of Friendly Believers Sunday School Class, Stan and Cathy McPike, the Rev. John and Susan Miles II, the Rev. Herschel Richardson, Don and Ann Bailey, Dr. and Mrs. James G. McMurray, Dr. Ben Owens Jr., Dr. Randy Roberts, Dr. Michael and Janet Parkey, Don Dickson of Plainview, Texas, Jimmy Alexander, Joel Gambill, Ben and Dixie Owens, Byron and Susie Gatlin, Larry Morgan, Harvey and Pat Collins, Andy and Nancy Morris of Austin, Texas, Donald and Sandra Barker and Dick and Faith Coleman of Pittsburg, Kan.
Lasting memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, Jonesboro Church Health Center or a charity of choice.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
